Broncos chief executive officer Greg Penner responds to a question during a news conference on Tuesday in Englewood, Colo. 

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise.

Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.

"Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL," Penner said. "Obviously, the relationship between the general manager and the head coach is a critical one and George is going to be intimately involved with this process of looking for a new head coach and we'll make sure that there's a good fit there."


