PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington's field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted "MVP! MVP!"

Too soon? No way.

Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia's most popular athlete rankings, Hurts' performance has soared to MVP standards and has fans already predicting the NFC East will be won in a walkover. Hey, did you hear Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show? Cool. Bummer for Hurts, though, he'll be game-planning at halftime and have to miss the performance.

