Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries the ball against the Titans on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn't set a Philadelphia Eagles' record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL.

In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards passing, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in one game. That feat came a week after Hurts set an Eagles' single-game rushing record for a quarterback.

The swole numbers all help build Hurts' MVP bid.


