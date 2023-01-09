Let the news come to you

PHILADELPHIA — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead.

No thanks, Jalen Hurts said.

The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work.


