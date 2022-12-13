Eagles Giants Football
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with center Jason Kelce (62) as they are congratulated by fans after Hurts scored a touchdown against the Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles’ best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are.

No one has to wonder if Jalen Hurts is the MVP front-runner, because he is.

The most interesting discussion point after a win over the Giants moved the Eagles to the only 12-1 team in the NFL is this: Will Hurts and these Eagles go down as the greatest team in franchise history?


