Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SEATTLE — If the words coming out of Geno Smith's mouth reflect the thoughts inside Geno Smith's head, we know his priority: making the playoffs.

He has been adamant about his goals throughout the season, regularly redirecting questions about his achievements toward team aspirations.

A postseason appearance would be a mammoth success for the Seahawks considering preseason expectations and the youth spread across both sides of the ball. But what if there is more on the line for Smith over these next few games than getting into the 14-team tournament? What if these next three games are what determine his future as a Seahawk?


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you