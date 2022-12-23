High School Football Racism
High school football players warm up before a game on Oct. 27, 2017, in North Carolina.

 AP

The Associated Press

Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High’s football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season.

That meant the 100-year anniversary game between rivals Amador and Argonaut was called off.


