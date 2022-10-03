Let the news come to you

High-profile quarterbacks on new teams had a rough week.

Russell Wilson finally got Denver’s offense moving, but the Broncos lost to Las Vegas 32-23.

Matt Ryan had another turnover-filled game for Indianapolis in a 24-17 home loss to Tennessee.

