Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey had milestone weekends.

The two star running backs had memorable games on Sunday with Henry rushing for 219 yards and two TDs against Houston and McCaffrey having a rare touchdown Triple Crown against the Rams.

Henry had his sixth career game with at least 200 yards on the ground, tying Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.


