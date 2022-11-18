HELENA — For the longest time, Helena Capital failed to extend its lead. Bozeman High also failed to take advantage.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Bruins tacked on two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes — a belated and devastating sequence to break Bozeman’s heart.
Bozeman’s defense forced a punt to open the third quarter, and then the offense ate up over seven more minutes but could not find the end zone. Despite also being gifted a short field in the fourth quarter, the Hawks still went without offense.
The Bruins only created meaningful separation in the closing minutes before eventually claiming a 35-14 win at their home Vigilante Stadium on Friday in the Class AA championship game.
Capital, which defeated Bozeman to open the season back in August, completed an unbeaten season at 12-0. The Hawks were left at a gutted 9-3.
“No one expected much from us all year long,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “We proved most everybody wrong at every turn. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
After trailing 21-14 at halftime, Bozeman had its chances in the second half to draw even but never found enough traction.
The Hawks’ long drive in the third was fruitless after a trick play went backward on second down and a false start on the next play created a third-and-16 that they were unable to convert.
After forcing a punt on Capital’s next possession, Bozeman took over at the Bruins’ 41. The Hawks wound up turning the ball over on downs at the 32 with 8 minutes left.
After another Bruins punt, Capital’s ferocious defense kept Bozeman from advancing yet again. Senior quarterback Jake Casagranda was sacked by Capital’s Talon Marsh on third down, and the ensuing punt attempt slipped out of senior Luke Smith’s hands, giving the Bruins the ball at the 22. Tom Carter caught a pass to get to the 5, and teammate Hayden Opitz scored on a 5-yard run on the next play.
Casagranda was sacked on fourth down of the team’s next drive, and Capital quarterback Hudsen Grovom found Tyler Kovick for a 26-yard touchdown on the next play to complete the scoring. Kovick intercepted Casagranda on Bozeman’s next possession to seal the game.
The Bruins claimed their 12th state title in school history and their first since 2011.
Capital’s rushing game showcased its might in the first quarter, notching scores on the ground from Opitz (4 yards) and Dylan Graham (1 yard) by just past the midway point.
Bozeman’s running game had very little success to start, but a brief switch to a passing-heavy attack yielded better results, at least initially.
Casagranda had first-down passes to receivers Rocky Lencioni and Kellen Harrison before finding Smith, the tight end, for a long gain down to Capital’s 10. Smith later caught a 10-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first quarter.
“We were just trying to adjust to the different looks they were showing us,” Wesche said of the transition to passing more. “We didn’t do as well as we needed to as coaches unfortunately. We should have been better there. We needed to make more plays in the end.”
Bozeman’s defense showed a brief glimpse of promise to open the second quarter, putting the Bruins into a third-and-13 situation from their own 17-yard line. Carter, the state’s leading rusher, then bounced a run up the middle to the outside and found some room. A play that looked like it might be intended to gain some yards before a punt turned into an 83-yard touchdown to go ahead 21-7.
The teams then traded punts, and Bozeman pieced together another promising drive. The Hawks converted a fourth-and-5 from Capital’s 20 with about four minutes left in the half to get to the 5. On the very next play, though, sophomore running back Brady Casagranda fumbled at the goal line, and the Bruins recovered in the end zone to end the threat.
Bozeman responded well, however, by forcing a punt and then driving back into the red zone. Bozeman got back within one score in the final minute of the half when Jake Casagranda evaded pressure on fourth down and threw desperately to the end zone. Lencioni, somewhat improbably, caught the ball in the end zone behind a crowd of teammates and defenders. Lencioni then added the extra point, and Capital led 21-14 at halftime.
“It was huge, and it put us back in the game,” Wesche said. “We didn’t start off very fast, but we fought back and gave ourselves a chance. We just weren’t able to capitalize.”
Coming into the game, Wesche believed the Hawks couldn’t afford to lose the turnover battle, rush the ball poorly or have penalties take them out of position. All three items did not go in Bozeman’s favor.
Carter led the game with 123 yards on 13 carries, helping the Bruins lead rushing yards 171-32. Brady Casagranda was Bozeman’s most effective rusher with 24 yards.
Though Capital was penalized more, Bozeman’s penalties — specifically the aforementioned false start — did more damage.
Bozeman converted just six of 17 third downs, but Wesche identified the fumble in the second quarter and the punting fiasco in the fourth as mistakes the team desperately needed to avoid.
“Leaving seven points out there, basically giving them seven points on the other one, but honestly what really hurts is the (fourth quarter),” he said. “We can’t manage a first down (with short fields) unfortunately, and that’s what stymied us. I think we had them right where we kind of wanted them. We just couldn’t execute.”
Jake Casagranda finished 21-of-42 passing for 228 yards. He was sacked four times, including twice by Marsh. Brady Casagranda had six catches for 74 yards, and Lencioni had five grabs for 50 yards. Smith finished with four for 66, and Harley Bianchini caught two passes for 17 yards. Malloy Mayer had five tackles and a sack for Bozeman. Hudson Wiens led the Hawks with seven tackles.
