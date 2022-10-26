Let the news come to you

Bryce Harper's career arc from teenage sensation to full-blown superstar has been an 11-year process, hitting a crescendo Sunday night when his two-run homer in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series proved to be the deciding hit that sent his Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.

One of the game's biggest stars is finally on the game's biggest stage.

Meanwhile, Mike Trout's wait continues.

