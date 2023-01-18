Australian Open Tennis

Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia. 

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation.

What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, Nadal injured his left hip and lost to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy.


