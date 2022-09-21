Sun Sky Basketball
A person holds up a sign reminding fans of Mercury center Brittney Griner during a WNBA playoff game between the Sky and Sun on Aug. 31 in Chicago. 

 AP

SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner's absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup.

The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit and impact on and off the court is a challenging task.

Griner starred for the U.S. in the past two Olympics, but she is not with the team in Australia. The 31-year-old center is 9,000 miles away in a Russian jail after being sentenced last month to nine years in prison for drug possession.

