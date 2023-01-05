CFP Peach Bowl Football
Buy Now

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson reacts to an Ohio State touchdown during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta. 

 The Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's proud defense has allowed a combined 71 points in its two postseason games, including the 42-41 last-minute win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Even against stiff competition in the postseason, when higher-scoring games can be expected, that's a humbling and somewhat shocking development for No. 1 Georgia (14-0) as it heads into Monday night's national championship game against No. 3 TCU (13-1).

The Bulldogs, who led the nation in scoring defense while winning the last season's national championship and ranked second entering this postseason, aren't accustomed to giving up so many points.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you