ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett wouldn’t allow himself to bask so long in the celebration following last season’s national championship that it would be more difficult to make a run at a repeat title this year.

Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, has had many critics and coaches — even on his own team — tell him what he can’t do. He refused to be distracted by the praise that came with his lead role on the Bulldogs’ first national championship since 1980 last season.

Now Bennett has No. 1 Georgia (13-0) one win away from a shot at the school’s first back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs will play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl.


