Georgia Vanderbilt Football
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scrambles away from Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor on Oct. 15 in Athens, Ga. 

 AP

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs' rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee's first rankings last week, also lost, clearing the way for changes in the top four.


