Broncos Rams Football
Rams running back Cam Akers scores past Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn't find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos' dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me," he said. "The bottom line is that I let us down. It can't happen, and it's been disappointing."

Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos' first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a performance that looked to be Denver's rock bottom in a season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. And without any help from their offense, the Broncos' defense finally buckled, allowing the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.


