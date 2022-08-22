Let the news come to you

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can't afford a repeat of what happened a year ago.

The Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants.

Frost's fifth season begins Saturday against Northwestern in Ireland, and another Week Zero flop would be an ominous sign. Frost said his team must play looser than it did in the 30-22 loss to Illinois.

