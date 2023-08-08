WWCup France Morocco Soccer

France’s Wendie Renard, center, runs between Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraidi, left, and Sakina Ouzraoui during a Women’s World Cup round of 16 match on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia.

 Associated Press

ADELAIDE, Australia — France coach Herve Renard high-fived his staff on the sideline as it became clear his team was on its way to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Only 23 minutes had been played at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium on Tuesday, but France was already 3-0 up against Morocco and on course for a showdown with co-host Australia.

The French scored once more in the second half to win 4-0 and end Morocco’s historic debut run at the World Cup.


