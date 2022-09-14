Broncos Seahawks Football
Buy Now

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) watches as Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson, front, recovered the football after it was fumbled by Broncos running back Javonte Williams during the second half of Monday’s game in Seattle.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SEATTLE (AP) — For at least one week this season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves all alone in first place in the NFC West.

In no other week might it be a sweeter feeling for the Seahawks then after Week 1 and their 17-16 upset of the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

With all the attention focused on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with the Broncos after his offseason trade to Denver, the Seahawks managed to steal a victory despite being a touchdown underdog at home.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you