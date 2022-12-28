Bengals Patriots Football
Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin, top, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Hakeem Adeniji during the first half against the Patriots on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. 

 AP

This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football.

The Monday night matchup between Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records.

That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two weeks of the season featured one or fewer matchup with winning teams, according to Sportradar.


