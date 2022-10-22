APTOPIX UT Martin Tennessee Football
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt catches a pass for a touchdown against Tennessee Martin on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This day in Princeton Fant’s career at Tennessee was a long time coming.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt senior came to Rocky Top as a running back with a strong arm. He grew into a tight end.

Fant ran for two touchdowns and lofted a 66-yard scoring pass to Jalin Hyatt on Saturday to lead the No. 3 Volunteers to a 65-24 win over FCS No. 14 UT Martin.

