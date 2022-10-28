Let the news come to you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — During a game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs tried just about everything to make the yard or two they needed for a first down, from short passes over the middle to deep looks down field.

Four times they failed to convert.

The Chiefs only succeeded once in their 27-24 victory, and it wasn't by putting the ball in the hands of Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or star tight end Travis Kelce, or even digging into coach Andy Reid's famously deep playbook. It was by shoving the ball into the belly of big fullback Michael Burton, who plowed straight into a mass of humanity at the line of scrimmage in a dive play that surely warmed the hearts of old coaches everywhere.


