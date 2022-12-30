Broncos Evero Football
Buy Now

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during a training camp session at the team's headquarters on Aug. 8 in Centennial, Colo. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout.

A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis.

He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters