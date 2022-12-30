Northwestern State Enmanuels Path
Buy Now

Hansel Enmanuel (24), a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, looks to drive around Rice guard Jaden Geron on Dec. 17 in Houston. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg.

"I'm going to show you something I haven't shown nobody," he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. "Look."

He pointed to scar after scar after scar down the length of the leg of an internet sensation, a one-armed basketball player for Northwestern State who stands 6-foot-6. It is the physical evidence of a grim time etched deep, a lifelong reminder of a journey that has brought him to Division I basketball.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you