MELBOURNE, Australia — Some professional tennis players strive to improve their serve, say, or might tweak their mechanics on a backhand slice. Maybe better returning is a focus. Or altering their patterns.

For Magda Linette, a 31-year-old from Poland who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Monday, the work she put in six months ago targeted what she termed her "emotional management."

What did that entail? Learning how to handle losses, yes, but also "small mistakes here and there" over the course of a match, the 45th-ranked Linette explained.


