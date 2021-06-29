As with just about every other aspect of campus life, Montana State University athletics seasons this past year have been among the strangest in school history. Football didn’t happen. Basketball games were played in largely empty arenas — when they could be played at all. Positive texts for COVID-19 canceled some events.
But the spring season brought something to cheer about for Bobcat fans.
MSU’s women’s rodeo team won its third national championship in program history at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, earlier this month. The team also took top national honors in 2011 and 1986.
The team’s effort was led by Three Forks freshman Tayla Moeykens’ national championship in barrel racing, the first ever for MSU. Moeykens also took home Women’s Rookie of the Year honors.
Also contributing to the women’s success were Gardner’s Shai McDonald, who finished fourth in barrel racing and Belgrade’s Paige Rasmussen who shared women’s all-around with a competitor from Cochise College. Rasmussen was the first MSU competitor to win that honor since 1971.
On the track and field front, MSU’s Duncan Hamilton finished 14th in the 3,000-meter men’s steeplechase final in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, last week. He preceded that by finishing the semifinal with a time of 8:25.7 — a personal best and an MSU record. Only the top three finishers in Friday’s final will compete in the Olympics, but Hamilton’s journey to the finals in the trials caps a spectacular season for the MSU sophomore.
MSU’ Drake Schneider and Carley VonHeeder also qualified for the trials in the men’s 400 hurdles and women’s javelin respectively.
The spring sports’ successes are reminders that MSU students compete in many other sports besides the high-profile football and basketball programs. The athletics programs also include top college-level play in tennis, skiing, women’s volleyball and golf.
That said, all indications are the coronavirus pandemic will be sufficiently tamed by fall to allow fans to return to the stands in the upcoming sports season. That will be welcome relief for Bobcat fans who went wanting their sports fix during the fall and winter seasons.
We should all support these exceptional athletes in all sports with attendance at events and contributions to booster efforts.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.