Dolphins Ravens Football
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a pass for a touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. 

 AP

The downturn in offense from the first two weeks of the NFL season hasn't touched all corners of the league, with a handful of players and teams putting up staggering numbers.

Never was that more evident than from Miami's comeback win at Baltimore last week.

Scoring and passing efficiency are down significantly from recent years and at their lowest level at this point of the season since 2017, with the 21.4 points per game average down from 24.0 last year at this point and the second-lowest since 2011 to the 20.1 points per game in 2017. The 90 passer rating across the league is also the lowest through two weeks since the 87.9 in 2017.

