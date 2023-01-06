Saints Eagles Football
Injured Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches from the sideline against the Saints on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP)—Here’s a familiar refrain these days around Philly: All the Eagles have to do is win one game and they are the NFC East champions, hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have a postseason bye and own home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Eagles couldn’t reach those goals two weeks ago when they lost at Dallas.

They flopped with those prizes at stake last week at home in a debacle against New Orleans.


