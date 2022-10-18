Cowboys Eagles Football
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates his interception against the Cowboys on Sunday in Philadelphia. 

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphia’s locker room and bellowed, “ How ‘bout them Eagles! “ The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase.

Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

That’s right, 6-0 for only the third time in franchise history, and first since the 2004 season when Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens & Co. raced all the way to the Super Bowl.

