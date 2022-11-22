Let the news come to you

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory.

The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill as he left the sideline. Sirianni was red-faced as he walked to the locker room and wiped away tears after a short embrace with general manager Howie Roseman. Then, following a 17-16 win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni didn't give away the game ball to the star of the game. For this win, Jalen Hurts, who rushed for the winning TD late in the fourth, tossed one to his coach.

"I know as he walked off the field he got a little bit emotional," Hurts said. "I guess I didn't help when I tossed him the ball. Coach doesn't get enough credit for what he's done and what he's been for us."


