Steelers Eagles Football
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after beating the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain.

“My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing. “I definitely felt like I was going to score. (The defender) did a good job of swiping my legs and getting me down. I was upset. I think that was the first time I got caught in the NFL.”

Brown and the Eagles could afford the chuckle after a 35-13 laugher Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers that moved the only undefeated team in the league to 7-0.


