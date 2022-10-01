OKlahoma TCU Football
TCU quarterback Max Duggan throws a touchdown pass against Oklahoma on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for a long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him.

Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing TDs and threw for three scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 55-24 rout of the 18th-ranked Sooners on Saturday in a second consecutive loss for first-year coach Brent Venables.

