APTOPIX Bengals Bills Football

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst leaps over Bills safety Jaquan Johnson on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and played their most complete game of the season.

With tickets on sale last week for a potential neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals came into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills.

Cincinnati's 27-10 win — its 10th in a row — sets up a rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday.


