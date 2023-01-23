Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations.

Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl trophy he won last year in the locker room this week or injured safety Damar Hamlin's surprise appearance at the stadium Sunday, the Bills delivered a dud in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff game.

"Keep their head up," coach Sean McDermott said he told his players afterward. "Even though this hurts, I'm proud of them in the way that they handled themselves with class this year in the ups and downs and the adversity they faced.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you