ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder.

The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been a last-ditch bid by Dallas to take the NFC’s top seed from the NFL-leading Eagles (13-1).

Instead, Dallas would be a long shot to catch Philadelphia even with a victory Saturday. The Cowboys backed into a playoff spot last weekend hours after their 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars.


