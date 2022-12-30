Let the news come to you

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Did you win money betting on Saint Peter's, the longest-of-longshots men's college basketball team that got to the Elite Eight in the national championship tournament this year?

If so, you've got plenty of company.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, customers won more money betting on Saint Peter's than on any other team in 2022. And the Peacocks' 67-64 victory over Purdue on March 25 was the top-winning game for customers at BetMGM.


