Big 12 Lost Rivalries Football

Oklahoma State, left, gets ready for a play against Oklahoma on Dec. 3, 2016, in Norman, Okla.

 Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Like a rite of autumn on the patchwork of fields of western Kansas, farmers will soon climb into their combines and bring in the harvest, taking advantage of whatever good weather might come their way.

If it happens to be a Saturday, they are probably tuning the radio to Kansas State football.

It has been that way for generations across the corn belt, a quaintly American scene that has played out on farms ranging from Iowa and Missouri to Oklahoma and Nebraska. Other farmers there might be searching airwaves for their beloved Cyclones and Tigers, or Sooners and Huskers, and quite often the old rivals would be playing each other.


