Cowboys Rams Football
Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, left, and Cooper Rush celebrate their team’s win against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken right thumb continues.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday after starting the workout in the rehab group.

The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys (4-1) visit the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

