Commanders Eagles Football
Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws under pressure by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Monday in Philadelphia.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ron Rivera held a football in his hand and choked back tears in the locker room as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago.

“My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players.

Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season.


