On Football CFP Expansion
The exterior of the stadium is seen before the Rose Bowl game between Utah and Ohio State on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.

 AP

The Associated Press

The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.

The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.


