Bengals Browns Football
Buy Now

Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball with Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defending on Monday in Cleveland.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams.

Scary, on Halloween.

“It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you