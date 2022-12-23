49ers Seahawks Football
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs against 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) on Dec. 15 in Seattle.

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can’t climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs.

But a loss for either of them? That might ruin both of their chances.

The Chiefs, who are tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the conference’s best record, could be out of the hunt for the top seed if they fall at Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of its win earlier this season.


