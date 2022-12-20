Chiefs Texans Football
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after he recovered a fumble against the Texans on Sunday in Houston. 

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid insisted that the Kansas City Chiefs were "fired up" after their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Plenty of other people were left scratching their heads.

The Chiefs trailed the only one-win team in the NFL at halftime, eventually went to overtime and needed to force a fumble there to set up the winning touchdown in the 30-24 escape. And while it clinched a seventh consecutive AFC West title for the Chiefs, it left some wondering whether they can do any damage when the playoffs roll around.


