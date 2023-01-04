Broncos Chiefs Football
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton runs with the ball against the Broncos on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. 

 The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL.

Just as the Chiefs were warming up, the league announced that Week 18 games would be played as scheduled, including Kansas City's visit to Las Vegas on Saturday.

But the league also said the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night, which was suspended when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, would not be resumed this week.


