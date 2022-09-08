Chiefs Andy the Opener Football
Buy Now

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calls a play against the Bears on Aug. 13.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Every season without fail, when the Chiefs get a week off from their 17-game regular-season NFL grind, Kansas City coach Andy Reid gets asked to explain his 20-3 record when his teams are coming off a bye.

And every season without fail, Reid finds a way to answer the question without ever really answering it.

Turns out the same goes for his record in season openers.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you