Chargers Colts Football
Buy Now

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler celebrates after beating the Colts on Monday in Indianapolis.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs.

With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase.

Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers (10-5), who host the Los Angeles Rams in the battle of SoFi Stadium co-tenants on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you