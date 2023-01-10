DENVER — If the NFL insists on calling the first round of the playoffs next week "Super Wild Card Weekend," then Week 18 was the "Fantastic Frenzied Forerunner" or the "Harrowing Harbinger."
Chargers coach Brandon Staley elected to play most of his starters for most of the game at Denver even though their playoff position (fifth seed) and first-round destination (Jacksonville) were locked in before kickoff.
It sure looked like a losing bet when wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. left with a stinger and star Joey Bosa, who just returned from a serous groin injury, limped around following a cameo that featured a sack and maybe a tweak.
Backups were in by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, although receiver Keenan Allen, who missed most of the season with a bad hamstring, returned and caught a touchdown pass with 6 minutes left.
"We signed up for 17 games," Allen said. "And I only played, what? Six or seven games this while year. So, it feels good for me to keep playing, play in this altitude, get some more wind. And I'm tired right now. I can barely breathe now. Good to get out there and play with the guys some more."
Allen said neither the game plan nor the mindset was affected by learning before kickoff that the Chargers didn't need to beat Denver on Sunday to avoid a first-round game at Cincinnati.
"No, not at all," Allen said. "We practiced all week. We prepared to come and fight, to come to play today and that's what we did."
Even if they left Denver a little more banged up after their 31-28 loss to the Broncos that snapped their four-game winning streak.
If the Chargers go on a run in the playoffs behind third-year pro Justin Herbert, Staley will be hailed for keeping his players sharp.
If not, he'll face ridicule for risking so much in a meaningless matchup.
"We wanted to go and compete," said Herbert. "We wanted to be out there. I think whatever Coach Staley and the front office, whatever they decided for us to go out there, we were going to be on board with it 100%.
"We love this game, we love to be able to compete with each other, and we've got a special locker room. It didn't go our way, unfortunately ... But hopefully everyone will stay healthy and get after it for next week."
The Chargers certainly won't have to worry about rust when they face the Jaguars, a team they lost at home to by a 38-10 score back in September.
"We're a way different team than we were back then," Chargers safety Alohi Gilman insisted. "We've gone through the ups, the downs of an NFL season and the good thing about that is that's what molds us. That's what builds the character into the team that we are now. I'm not going to lie. I don't even know who that team was in Week 3. This is where we're at right now."
A team that got after it Sunday when it didn't have to.
The Jaguars enter the playoffs on a five-game winning streak after ending a four-year playoff drought by beating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on the final weekend.
The Titans were 7-3 at their bye just before Thanksgiving but lost their last seven games, including two to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who were just 2-6 at Halloween.
