Chargers Broncos Football
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is hit by Broncos safety Justin Simmons on Sunday in Denver. 

 The Associated Press

DENVER — If the NFL insists on calling the first round of the playoffs next week "Super Wild Card Weekend," then Week 18 was the "Fantastic Frenzied Forerunner" or the "Harrowing Harbinger."

Chargers coach Brandon Staley elected to play most of his starters for most of the game at Denver even though their playoff position (fifth seed) and first-round destination (Jacksonville) were locked in before kickoff.

It sure looked like a losing bet when wide receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. left with a stinger and star Joey Bosa, who just returned from a serous groin injury, limped around following a cameo that featured a sack and maybe a tweak.


