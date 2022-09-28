CFP Expansion Football
The National Championship Trophy is displayed following a news conference on Aug. 16 in Atlanta.

 AP

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met for almost seven hours Tuesday to work on expanding the postseason system from four to 12 teams as soon as the 2024 season.

There is still much work to be done.

"We will not wrap up this week," CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said.

