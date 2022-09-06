Jazz Cavaliers Trade Basketball
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against the Celtics on Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City.

 AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — With one bold, unexpected move, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised their profile in the Eastern Conference considerably.

They’re back in the title hunt.

The Cavs made official Saturday their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah, and can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core.

